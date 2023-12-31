Jones (hamstring/knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The 28-year-old was considered questionable after working as a limited participant at practice all week, and he'll miss his eighth game of the season due to injuries. Jones would have served as Jacksonville's No. 2 wideout if available, though his upside was likely to be limited with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) previously ruled out. Parker Washington, Tim Jones, Elijah Cooks and return man Jamal Agnew should all take on increased roles behind top receiver Calvin Ridley in the penultimate game of the regular season.