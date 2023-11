Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Jones put forth a third consecutive limited practice Friday, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio. He returned from a five-game absence in Week 11 against Tennessee and played 63 percent of offensive snaps in the 34-14 win. Jones has caught 12 of 22 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in four appearances this season, and he'll hope to get a chance to add to those totals Sunday.