Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Coach Doug Pederson said earlier Friday that Jones likely won't be able to play Sunday, but the Jaguars aren't ready to officially rule the slot receiver out on their final injury report. If Jones sits out as expected, Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew could see additional opportunities behind Calvin Ridley. It remains to be seen which quarterback will be throwing the ball to Jacksonville's receivers Sunday, as Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion) is also listed as questionable.