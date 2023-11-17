Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jones suffered a knee injury Week 2 but played through it, and he's made just one appearance (Week 5) since then, missing six games as a result. He has the added issue of Monday's arrest for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, which may have legal and work-related impacts down the line. After managing limited practices all week, Jones now has a chance to return Sunday, which will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.