Jones was listed as a limited practice participant this week, suggesting that he has a chance to return from his two-game absence versus Buffalo. Also listed as questionable for this weekend's contest in London is fellow WR Jamal Agnew (quad), with the duo's Week 5 availability set to be clarified once inactives are posted ahead of Sunday morning's 9:30 ET kickoff. In two games this season, Jones has caught five of his 13 targets for 55 yards and a TD.