Jones secured three of eight targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to Houston.

Jones returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle issue and played 79 percent of offensive snaps, though he wasn't able to do much with his eight targets. Meanwhile, Marvin Jones put up a season-best seven catches for 104 yards on 11 targets, while usual top wideout Christian Kirk was held to one 11-yard catch on three looks. Jones' opportunities remain encouraging, as he's had 19 targets in his last two appearances, but it's been difficult for fantasy managers to predict which of Jacksonville's receivers will produce on a weekly basis.