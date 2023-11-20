Jones caught all four of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 34-14 win against the Titans.

Jones' four targets ranked fourth among Jacksonville's pass catchers, though the four receptions tied for second. The 28-year-old's knee didn't appear to be an issue after missing the previous five games, as he clearly worked as the Jags' No. 3 wideout and played 63 percent of the offensive snaps. Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk remain locked in as Jacksonville's top wide receivers, which likely leaves Jones as a volatile fantasy option.