Jones (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was limited in practice this week, but he'll play through his knee issue this weekend, and in the process will have an opportunity to maintain a key role in a Jaguars' WR corps that will be without Christian Kirk, who is on IR with a groin injury. In the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Browns in Week 14, Jones caught five of his 14 targets for 29 yards. With continued volume in terms or snaps and targets alongside fellow WR Calvin Ridley presumably on tap this weekend, Jones profiles as a bounce-back candidate versus Baltimore, as long as he and QB Trevor Lawrence can mesh better than they did against Cleveland.