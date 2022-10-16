Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
After sitting out Week 4 with the ankle injury, Jones returned to action for last week's loss to the Texans and recorded three catches for 12 yards on eight targets while playing 79 percent of the snaps on offense. The ankle injury is still seemingly nagging him -- he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday before being listed as questionable -- but not enough to keep him off the field. With fellow wideout Marvin Jones (hamstring) sitting out Week 6, expect Zay Jones to again take his typically high volume of snaps alongside starting receiver Christian Kirk.