Jones recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.

Jones earned double-digit targets for the third time in his last four games, and he has topped 65 yards on three occasions in that span as well. His performance against Tennessee was highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown reception with just 11 seconds remaining in the first half. Jones otherwise worked in his more typical underneath role, though Trevor Lawrence has regularly looked in his direction of late.