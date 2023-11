Jones (knee) was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,503 bond, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jones was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm. He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Dec. 6. "We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time," the Jaguars said in a statement released by the team.