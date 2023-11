Jones (knee) remained listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.

Jones was also limited Wednesday, so he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Texans without an injury designation. In his return to action Week 11 after missing time with a knee injury, Jones logged a 63 percent snap share in the Jaguars' 34-14 win over the Titans, while catching all four of his targets for 20 yards.