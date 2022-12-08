Jones (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Though Jones' reps are being capped for the second day in a row, head coach Doug Pederson hasn't suggested that the chest injury is anything that seriously threatens the receiver's availability for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones was listed as questionable with the same chest issue ahead of the Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Lions, but he proceeded to suit up and finished with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets over his 45 snaps on offense in the 40-14 loss.