Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans,
As anticipated, Jones will return from a one-game absence after he turned in a trio of limited practices this week before taking a questionable designation into Sunday. Though the Jaguars could end up opting for a run-heavier game plan as home favorites against the winless Texans, Jones should still see a decent amount of volume as the No. 2 option in the passing game after Christian Kirk. Through his first three games, Jones averaged eight targets per contest.