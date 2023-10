Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The news isn't surprising, as head coach Doug Pederson heavily implied earlier Friday that Jones wouldn't be available this weekend. Jones will sit for the fifth time in six games, paving the way for Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks to rotate in as the No. 3 receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk. The Jaguars will are on bye Week 9, so Jones' next chance to play will come Nov. 12 against the 49ers.