Jones caught five of eight targets for 78 yards in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Jones and rookie wide receiver Parker Washington (six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) stepped up after Christian Kirk (groin) got hurt on Jacksonville's first drive. Jones finished second on the team in receiving yards and tied Calvin Ridley for second in targets, trailing the nine targets and 82 yards of tight end Evan Engram. Jacksonville's entire passing game is likely to take a step back if franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) misses additional time after exiting in the fourth quarter, which will make it tough for Jones to build on this season-high yardage total in Week 14 against the Browns.