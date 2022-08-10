Jones is "having an awesome camp," according to Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville.

Jones, Marvin Jones and Christian Kirk have seen most of the first-team snaps, with Laquon Treadwell mixing in as the top backup on the perimeter. There have been multiple reports about (Zay) Jones seeing a lot of looks downfield, which is perhaps a surprise after he did his best work in shallower areas for Las Vegas last year. Jones did see his share of deep looks with the Raiders, but he caught only four of 16 targets 20-plus yards downfield (with four others being intercepted), while he was far more efficient on intermediate passes (14 of 21 for 209 yards) and short throws (21 of 24 for 168), per PFF.