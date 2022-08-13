Jones caught two of four targets for 47 yards in Friday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with Jones on a 32-yard deep ball on Jacksonville's first offensive play of the game, and they linked up again for a 15-yard gain later in the first quarter. Jones finished as Jacksonville's leading receiver in the game, and this performance coupled with what has reportedly been a productive training camp has Jones in the hunt for a starting job in a receiving corps that also includes Christian Kirk (ankle), Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault (hamstring). How the wide receivers are deployed in Jacksonville's next preseason game against the Steelers on Aug. 20 should help define where Jones stands in the pecking order.