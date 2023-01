Jones caught three passes for 24 yards on five targets against Houston on Sunday.

It was Marvin Jones who saw the most opportunity Sunday (six catches on seven targets), but given that it was a 31-3 blowout in a meaningless contest it's difficult to make any grand conclusions based on the game's numbers. Zay will likely be counted on for more when the Jaguars attempt to take down Tennessee for the AFC South title in Week 18.