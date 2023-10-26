Jones (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jones hasn't practiced in any fashion since exiting in the Jaguars' Oct. 8 win over the Bills with a knee injury. Before that game, he had already missed the Jaguars' prior two contests with the same injury. Unless Jones can get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday, he'll likely be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, which would mark his fifth absence in six weeks.