Jones (knee/hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones missed Wednesday's practice as well, so what, if anything, the wideout is able to do during Friday's session will be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Jones ends up sidelined this weekend, Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew would be candidates to see added Week 16 opportunities alongside fellow WR Calvin Ridley.