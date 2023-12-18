Jones caught five of eight targets for 59 yards before suffering a hamstring injury in the second half of Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens, according to Jaguars' beat reporter John Shipley.

Jones did not return to the game, and head coach Doug Pederson commented that the injury "looked bad on the field." This isn't great news for Jones, who was already dealing with a knee injury prior to leaving Sunday's contest. The team will likely release more details in the coming days as Jones receives treatment. For the time being, the wideout should be considered questionable for next Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.