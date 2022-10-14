Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
After sitting out the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Eagles on account of the injury, Jones returned to action for the team's loss to the Texans in Week 5, playing 79 percent of the snaps on offense while hauling in three of eight targets for 12 yards. Jones doesn't appear to have completely shaken the ankle issue, as he'll take a designation into the weekend after being a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Marvin Jones (hamstring) is also listed as questionable, so Jacksonville's depth at the position could be tested if neither of the Joneses are able to suit up Sunday.