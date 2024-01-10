Jones caught six of nine targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Titans.

Jones played the most offensive snaps (66) of any Jaguars pass catcher Sunday in his return from a two-game absence with both knee and hamstring injuries. The veteran wideout's six receptions were a season high, finishing the season with 34 catches 321 yards and two touchdown in just nine games. Jones was plagued by a knee injury for much of the season, drastically limiting his potential throughout the 2023 campaign. The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his three-year deal with Jacksonville next season, so he'll look to bounce back and be a more consistent contributor in 2024.