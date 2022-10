Jones (ankle) brought in all five targets for 42 yards in the Jaguars' 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Jones was able to play through his ankle injury for the second straight week and ended up leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. The veteran continued to operate in his trademark short-area role, and Jones' next opportunity to build on his solid start to the season in a Week 7 home matchup versus the Giants.