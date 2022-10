Jones caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and rushed once for seven yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos in London.

Jones finished tied for third in receptions and third in receiving yards Sunday, but QB Trevor Lawrence struggled with only 133 yards through the air. Christian Kirk remains the top option in the passing game with Jones serving as the No. 2 wideout, but Lawrence's inconsistency leaves Jones as an unreliable option for fantasy managers.