Jones caught four of 10 targets for 54 yards and had one carry for 14 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

The 27-year-old tied for the team lead in targets but finished fourth in yardage as QB Trevor Lawrence completed only 51 percent of his passes. Jones has at least three receptions in all six games he's played in this season, and in total this year he has 31 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown.