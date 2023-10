Jones (knee) will undergo an MRI on his injured knee Monday, Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT 4 Jacksonville reports.

Jones missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a knee injury but was able to return for Sunday's Week 5 win over the Bills, only to leave after 38 offensive snaps with another knee issue. Prior to exiting, Jones caught three of five targets for 23 yards and one touchdown. Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones are next up on the wideout depth chart behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.