Jones (hamstring/knee) remains listed as questionable but isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Jones was a limited participant in practices throughout the week while managing his pair of lower-body injuries, but he ultimately looks poised to miss his second straight game and his eighth overall of the season. Official word on his status will arrive when Jacksonville posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming Jones is out this week, the Jaguars would be left with Parker Washington, Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks as their available receivers behind No. 1 option Calvin Ridley.