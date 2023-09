Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday this week, and coach Doug Pederson said the receiver was a "long shot" to suit up for the Jaguars' game in London. Jones is officially unavailable for a second consecutive week, which should lead to larger roles for Tim Jones and/or Jamal Agnew (questionable - quad) again.