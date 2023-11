Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Jones -- who last played Week 5 -- practiced in a limited fashion this week, but now that the wideout has been ruled out, he'll target a potential return to action Nov. 19 against the Titans. In his continued absence, Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew are in line to see added Week 10 snaps behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.