Jones (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Jones was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday, while approaching Sunday's contest listed as questionable. However, now that he's been deemed inactive versus Tampa Bay, fellow WRs Calvin Ridley and Parker Washington along with TE Evan Engram figure to lead the Jaguars' Week 16 pass-catching corps, with Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks also in the mix. Jones will target a potential return to action Dec. 31 against the Panthers.