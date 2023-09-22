Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans.

After gathering in five of seven passes for 55 yards and one touchdown in a Week 1 win at Indianapolis, Jones was blanked on six targets this past Sunday against the Chiefs. On Monday, coach Doug Pederson revealed that Jones was dealing with a knee injury, leaving the wide receiver day-to-day. Jones proceeded to log no practice reps Wednesday through Friday before the Jaguars made a ruling on his Week 3 availability, so his status may be more of a week-to-week proposition at this point.