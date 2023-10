Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Saints, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

With Jones still sidelined in Week 7, look for Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks to see added work behind behind Jacksonville's top two WR options, Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk. Jones' next chance to see game action will arrive Oct. 29 against the Steelers.