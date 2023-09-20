Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Jones (knee) won't practice but remains day-to-day, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jones sustained a knee injury during Jacksonville's loss to the Chiefs in Week 2, though he was able to return to the contest after initially leaving in the first half. In the event that Jones isn't able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans, Pederson confirmed that Tim Jones will be the next man up to serve as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.