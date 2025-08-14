The Jaguars placed McPhearson (undisclosed) on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

McPhearson is dealing with an unspecified injury, and by going on IR, he'll be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Jaguars. The 2021 fourth-rounder played 30 snaps (23 on defense, seven on special teams) and logged three tackles (two solo) during the Jaguars' preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday. McPhearson has not played in an NFL regular-season game since 2022 with the Eagles, when he logged 14 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 games.