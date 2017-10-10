Jah Reid: Cut by Houston
Reid was waived Tuesday by the Texans, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Reid spent training camp with the Chiefs, but was unable to make it to their final roster. He then inked a deal with the Texans following Week 1, but failed to make much of an impact during his time with the club.
