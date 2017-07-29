Thomas (hamstring) cleared waivers Saturday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas will now focus on getting healthy and finding a franchise that can utilize his talents. With his 5-foot-10, 170-pound stature, he'll likely vie for a role as a pass-catching back.

