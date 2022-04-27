Jahan Dotson is one of those wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class who plays a lot bigger than he's listed and what he actually measured in at the NFL Combine -- both from a height and weight standpoint. And when you throw on his game film at Penn State, you are in some ways reminded of former Penn State turned NFL star Allen Robinson. Like Robinson, Dotson boasts three key NFL-caliber traits -- separation skills underneath via route running, elite body control to adjust to off-target throws and the ability to high-point the football in contested-catch situations. The more you watch Dotson, the more you see him making plays using all three of these traits -- and it's easy to like him.

With that said, at 5-11 and 178 pounds, Dotson doesn't have the same Robinson frame and projecting where he fits at the next level is a bit trickier. He plays bigger than his size, but some feel Dotson may be limited to the slot at the next level with a height in the 22nd percentile and weight in just the 7th percentile among all receivers. Dotson's ability to separate from coverage with a variety of head fakes and nifty footwork, plus his leaping ability and contested-catch prowess lead me to project that he'll be able to compete on the outside as a boundary receiver in the NFL. And that's incredibly important when it comes to projecting his short and long-term playing time and role.

Age as of Week 1: 22 | Height: 5-11 | Weight: 178 | 40-time: 4.43

Comparable body-type to: Odell Beckham Jr.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Dotson from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Best Fantasy fits

Dotson ran faster than I anticipated at the combine on Indianapolis' brand new turf. That will play well for his game if he joins the Colts, and he seems like the perfect option for a heavy play-action-based passing game. Matt Ryan will be shaping his head around off of the fake to Jonathan Taylor, and Dotson will have already created enough separation to provide the veteran quarterback an easy solution.

I mentioned earlier that I see a little Allen Robinson in Dotson's game, so why not go for the complete 1-for-1 swap with Robinson joining the Rams this offseason. The Bears are still unsettled from a targets standpoint, and although the early projection is for Darnell Mooney to lead the way, Dotson has the talent to stake claim to the No. 1 option in Chicago's revamped (with a new coaching staff) passing game.

Dynasty outlook

Dotson has been a fast riser in rookie-only mock drafts this offseason as more analysts have had their opportunity to watch his game film. In our most recent rookie-only industry mock, Dotson went off the board in the first round at No. 12 overall. Dotson was the 10th receiver drafted in the first round. I see Dotson settling in as an every down receiver who will do his best work out of the slot, and in today's NFL that's a long-term weapon who also has upside in redraft.

Scouting report

Strengths

Dotson plays much bigger than his actual frame.

One of the best contested-catch receivers in the class -- from high-pointing to plucking away from his frame -- his tape has everything you're looking for when it comes to battling for 50/50 passes in traffic.

Impressive catch radius despite his size -- throw it anywhere near him and he'll make a play.

Operated as the No. 1 option in the Penn State offense in 2020 and thrived in that role.

Can play outside -- and did so for most of his career -- but might be an even better fit in the slot at the NFL level.

Has experience and success a returner.

Sudden and snappy footwork allows him to create separation with a wide variety of routes without almost any wasted motion.

Dynamic after the catch when he gets some space -- looks like a return man once the ball is in his hands on routine underneath throws.

Concerns

Dotson is a late breakout (became the player he is during junior 2020 season at Penn State) and he'll enter the NFL at age 22.

Size is not ideal for an outside boundary receiver,- though we've seen receivers make this work with similar builds like Odell Beckham.

Not as straight-line fast as you expect him to be based on his 40 time, and not as fast game speed on vertical routes.

Can struggle to stack the corner and create separation when running the vertical route tree -- this could impact his translation to the NFL level unless he plays the slot.

Stats breakdown



G Rec ReYds Avg TD 2021 12 91 1182 13.0 12 2020 9 52 884 17.0 8 Career 42 91 2757 15.1 26

Advanced stats to know

2.2% drop rate in 2021 -- he catches what's thrown his way.

13.0 career yards per catch

NFL comparison

Dotson reminds me in some ways of a rich man's DaeSean Hamilton, and not just because both receivers played at Penn State. Dotson's ability to create in the open field and his impressive catch radius should make him a great fit in any West Coast offense, but there are certainly concerns about his long-term fit as a boundary receiver on the outside.