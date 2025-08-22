New England waived Bell on Friday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

The Patriots knew Bell was a developmental selection when nabbing him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so he seems a likely candidate to resurface on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Across 15 regular-season appearances as a rookie Bell totaled two catches for 20 yards on three targets, and his one game with double-digit offensive snaps came Week 18 against Buffalo.