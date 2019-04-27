The Lions selected Tavai in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

The Hawaii product is a tackling machine who notched two seasons with at least 120 tackles and he would have reached that mark again in 2018 if not for an injury. Tavai's shoulder injury kept him from posting official workout numbers but it's clear the Lions are confident that it won't be an issue long term. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Tavai will be playing linebacker in a 4-3 scheme in Detroit, but it's unclear if he'll supplant Jarrad Davis in the middle or kick to an outside spot.