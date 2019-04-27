Jahlani Tavai: Heading from Hawaii to Detroit
The Lions selected Tavai in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.
The Hawaii product is a tackling machine who notched two seasons with at least 120 tackles and he would have reached that mark again in 2018 if not for an injury. Tavai's shoulder injury kept him from posting official workout numbers but it's clear the Lions are confident that it won't be an issue long term. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Tavai will be playing linebacker in a 4-3 scheme in Detroit, but it's unclear if he'll supplant Jarrad Davis in the middle or kick to an outside spot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...