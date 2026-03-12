Tavai (undisclosed) was released by the Patriots with a failed physical designation Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The veteran linebacker from Hawaii appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Patriots last season, recording 42 total tackles and one forced fumble across 445 total snaps (230 on defense, 215 on special teams). Once Tavai proves he's returned to full health, he's expected to find work with a team in need of inside linebacker depth for the 2026 season.