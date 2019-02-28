Jahlani Tavai: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Tavai underwent shoulder surgery and will not be able to participate at the NFL combine or pro day, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Tavai will instead have a personal workout in April as he attempts to showcase himself to teams. Tavai put together quite the career at Hawaii, recording 391 tackles (220 solo) and 17.5 sacks over 47 games.
