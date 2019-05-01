Jahleel Addae: Headed to Houston
Addae agreed in principle Wednesday with the Texans on a contract, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Addae hit the free-agent market when the Chargers cut him March 9, likely for the purpose of freeing up cap space. The Texans were able to swoop in and nab the accomplished safety, presumably at a more appealing price. The 29-year-old may not unseat Tashaun Gipson or Justin Reid for a starting role, but Addae should tentatively slot in as the team's third safety and potentially see time at linebacker during obvious passing downs.
