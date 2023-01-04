Gibbs announced Monday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Alabama to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Alex Scarbrough of ESPN.com reports.

Gibbs was one of the top players at Georgia Tech for his first two collegiate seasons before finding greener pastures and a bigger spotlight at Alabama in 2022. He logged 232 carries for 1,206 yards (5.2 YPC) and eight scores at Georgia Tech along with 60 catches and five scores on 78 targets. His breakout came in 2022 at Alabama in a better offense, as he took 151 carries for 926 yards and seven touchdowns and finished third among running backs in receiving yards (444). He will likely be the second running back off the board in April and projects as a late first-round or early second-round selection.