Jahri Evans: Willing to return to Green Bay
Evans has stayed in contact with the Packers this offseason and is willing to return to Green Bay for the 2018 season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
The Packers signed Evans last offseason after the team lost T.J. Lang to the Lions. The 34-year-old veteran proved to be a solid signing for Green Bay considering Evans was one of its most consistent linemen, starting the first 14 games of the season before bruising his knee and sitting out the final two contests once the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention. There's been no indication the bruised knee is still a problem, it's just more likely that the Packers are waiting until after the draft before deciding to bring him back for another season.
