Jaire Alexander: Attends private workout with Atlanta
Alexander participated in a pre-draft workout with the Falcons over the weekend, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Alexander is projected to be a late first-to-early second round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, despite missing six of Louisville's games last season due to knee and hand injuries. Concern over the prospect of Alexander being an injury-prone player may dissuade some teams from taking him with an early-round pick, while others find themselves infatuated by the cornerback's athleticism, having witnessed him run a 4.38 40-yard dash while excelling in the short shuttle and three-cone drills at the NFL Combine. Alexander's sophomore campaign was his most statistically-productive season with the Cardinals, as he racked up 39 tackles, five interceptions and a fumble recovery in 13 games during the 2016 season.
