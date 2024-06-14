The Lions are expected to sign Bates to a contract, though a potential signing won't be official until Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bates has built quite a bit of buzz during his time with the UFL's Michigan Panthers, as the first field goal he made with the team was a 64-yard game-winning kick March 30 that established the record for the longest field goal in league history. In fact, throughout all of professional football, the only converted field goal from a longer distance is Justin Tucker's 66-yarder for the NFL's Ravens in 2021. Bates kicked two additional field goals of 60-plus yards during the UFL regular season and made 17 of 22 tries overall. His big leg can obviously be an asset in the NFL, and he'll likely compete with Michael Badgley and James Turner for kicking duties with the Lions if the signing does indeed go through.