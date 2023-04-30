Bobo is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After four years at Duke, Bobo transferred to UCLA for his senior year, and he had 57 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. He was previously named third-team All-ACC at Duke in 2021 and was an All-Pac-12 Honorable mention with UCLA in 2022 as he led the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Bobo was able to utilize his 6-foot-4 size advantage at the college level, but it will not be as profound at the NFL level, and he will have to improve on his speed and cuts if he wants to stick on a team roster. He could be a potential convert to tight end if he, with the direction of the Seahawks' staff, is committed to adding weight during his training and development.