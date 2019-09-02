Browning signed with the Vikings' practice squad on Sunday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Browning received the largest signing bonus ever for an undrafted free agent back in April, but he ended up being waived ahead of Saturday's roster deadline. The 23-year-old played in only two preseason games and completed 10 of 13 passes for 64 yards with one interception.

